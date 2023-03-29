F.3.29.23 Barbara LeMay.jpg
SHEFFIELD — Barbara Powell LeMay of Sheffield, AL went to be with the Lord on the morning of March 23, 2023. She is survived by her sons, Russell Barden LeMay and his wife Tana, Ralph Evans LeMay, as well her grandchildren, Luke Christensen (Emily), Cade LeMay, Sarah Christensen, Rhett LeMay, Mary-Helen LeMay and Russell Jankowski.

