SHEFFIELD — Barbara Powell LeMay, 82, died March 23, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sheffield Methodist Church. The funeral will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

