SHEFFIELD — Barbara Ree Hardin Long, 77, died October 25, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 pm. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Barbara was the wife of Travis Daniel Long, Sr.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.