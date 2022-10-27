SHEFFIELD — Barbara Ree Hardin Long, 77, of Sheffield, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Saturday, October 29, 2022 with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Tim Harris and Brother Zack Richards will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Barb was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church. She enjoyed serving in her church, traveling back roads with her husband, gospel music trips, cooking, and most of all holidays with her family. Barb enjoyed serving the community for over 50 years as a hairstylist. She loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lorene Hardin; and sister-in-law, Brenda Hardin.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 59 years, Travis Daniel Long, Sr.; sons, Travis Long, Jr. (Melissa) and Karl Long (Mary-Ellen); daughter, Latisha Letson (Mark); brother, James Hardin; grandchildren, Hunter Long, Kristin Fernandez, Sailor and Sawyer Letson; step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Jim, and Tom Schulte, Delcia Quates, Brandon Lewis, Ben Gibson, and Cindy Kelley; great-grandchildren, Kaylix, Daniel, and Natalie Long, Klara, Mason, Lucy, Elias, and Mia Fernandez; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael Fernandez, Sawyer Letson, Paul Preedom, Mark Letson, Hunter Long and John Long.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to York Bluff Baptist Church.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
