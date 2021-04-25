IUKA, MS — Barbara Russell, 72, died April 22, 2021. Visitation will be held April, 25, 2021, at 6 p.m., at Ludlam Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Monday, at 5 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in, New Lebanon Cemetery. She enjoyed gardening, and working outside with her flowers and plants.

