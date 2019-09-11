CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Barbara “Sissy” Chambers White, 73, of Central Heights, passed away September 9, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Florence.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery. Officiating will be Elder Avon Lee White.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Goldie Maye Clemons Chambers; brothers, Doyle, Junior and her twin brother, Bobby Chambers; a sister, Dorothy O’Kelley.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Horace Mearl White; sons, Josh White (Summer), Anthony “Tatter” Kelsey (Kim), Terry Kelsey, Horace “Boo” White, Jr. and Robert White; daughters, Belinda Haynes (Nathan) and Kathy White (Wesley); sisters, Annie Ruth Staggs, Louise Ballew and Geneva Prince; grandchildren, Ryan and Aleia Kelsey, Horace “Trey,” Seth and Hannah White, Hope Gooch (Tyler), Buddy Jones, Baylee and Jayden White, April and Kenneth “Putts” Holland; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Trey White, Seth White, Kenneth “Putts” Holland, Baylee White, Jayden White and Buddy Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy Lee Staggs, Kenny Staggs, David Butler, Ryan Kelsey, Jamie Butler and David Butler, Jr.
