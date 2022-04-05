MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Barbara Stone, 80, formerly of Tuscumbia, died April 3, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

