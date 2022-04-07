MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Barbara Sue Stone of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed from this life peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 3, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Barbara loved the Lord and loved her family. She loved music and writing songs, and she loved listening to her brothers sing and play their instruments. She loved writing poetry, and two of her poems were published and won “editor’s choice” awards.
Barbara was born on November 27, 1941, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline Riner Green. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Stone of Myrtle Beach, SC; her brothers, Tommy Green (Martha) of Florence and Bobby Green (Patsy) of Tuscumbia, Alabama; and sisters, Louise Creasy and Lucy Humphreys of Tuscumbia, Alabama; thirteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by brothers, George Green, Wayne Green, and Gary Green; sons, James Stone and Ricky Stone; and a daughter, Brenda Reaves.
Her pallbearers are Ryan Zedrow, Chris Harrison, Dustin Green, Ricky Stone, Jr., Adrian Reaves, and Clinton Thompson. Honorary pallbearers include Skip Green and Billy Humphreys.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. today, April 7th, at Morrison Funeral Home, and her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8th, in the funeral home chapel with John Harbin officiating. Burial will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
