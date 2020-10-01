IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Barbara Sue Kelly, 76, died September 30, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Kelly was a native of Lawrence County, TN.

