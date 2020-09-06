MOULTON

Barbara Sue Mardis, 75, died September 3, 2020. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

