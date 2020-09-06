MOULTON — Barbara Sue Mardis, died September 3, 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

