FLORENCE
Barbara Ann Ray Terry, of Florence, passed away, Thursday, August 18, 2022. A Graveside service will be held, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Canaan Cemetery, beginning at 11 a.m. with Rod Stansky officiating.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lillie Ray; brothers, Armon, Leonard, Larry, Chester and Billy Sr.; sister, Martha Cox; son in law, Walter Loftin Sr.; great grandchild, Dakota Bevis.
Barbara is survived by her children, Regina Loftin, Linda Cole, and Sharon Green (Robbie); brother, Rickie Ray; sister, Vina Brooks; grandchildren, Marcus Bevis, Kayla Green, Jeremy Cole, Jennifer Loftin, and Garth Green; great grandchildren, Brycen Greyson, Oakley, Ryder, Rhett, Allie, Ava, Audrey, Oakleigh, Matthew, Colton and Greyson.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice and Kayla Hines for the care given.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented