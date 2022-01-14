SHEFFIELD — Barbara Ann Terry, 74, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. Her visitation will be Saturday, January 15th at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Her service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. with Don Singleton officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Barbara was a native of Booneville, MS, but resided in Sheffield. She was preceded in death by her father, MC Nix; mother, Flora May Nix; sisters, Connie Nix and Doris Hatton; and granddaughter, Jessica Alexander.
She is survived by her son, Shayne Terry; daughter, Michelle Alexander (Joe); grandson, JJ Alexander; and sister, Sandra Elom (Jerry).
She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, and friend.
