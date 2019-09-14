RED BAY — Mrs. Barbara Weatherford Cashion, 82, of Red Bay, Alabama, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. A native of Franklin County, Alabama, she was a retired Business Education teacher at Red Bay High School after 30 years of service. Active in the community, she served as City Clerk of Red Bay from 1956 - 1961, and has been active in the operations of Cashion Thermoplastics from 1996 - 2019. She was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Red Bay.
Visitation with family and friends Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Dean Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Services will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Red Bay with Dallas Culver and Katrine Moore officiating. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Phil Byram, Robert Cashion, Richard Cashion, Adam Mills, Bill Weatherford, Ross Weatherford, Danny Johnston, and Gary Umfress. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Bolding, Don Berry, John Holt, Johnny Mack Morrow, Bob Rogers, and her fellow teachers from Red Bay High School.
Mrs. Cashion is survived by her children, son, Charles T. “Chuck” Cashion and wife Cris; daughters, Linda Markham and husband David, and Susan McRight; grandchildren, Hannah McRight, Mary Katherine Markham, Caroline McRight, Elizabeth Markham, Edward L. “Buck” McRight III; step grandson, Adam Mills; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband C.S. “Spot” Cashion and her parents, John Thomas and Mary Francis Plaxco Weatherford.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
