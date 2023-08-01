RUSSELLVILLE — Barbara Willingham Campbell, 72, died July 28, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Hopewell Church of Christ Cemetery in LaGrange, community. www.pinkardfh.com

