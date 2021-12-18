SHEFFIELD — Barbara Juliette Wright, 85, of Sheffield, AL passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Greg Beasley and Brother Ted Vafeas will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a proud member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Wright; brothers, Daniel and David Wright; and sister, Martha Presley.
She is survived by her siblings, Mozella Watson (Billy), Raymond Wright (Kim), Jack Wright, and John Y. Wright (Connie); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Helen Keller Hospital for the care given to our loved one, as well as Brother Greg Beasley at Valley Grove Baptist Church.
