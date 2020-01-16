RUSSELLVILLE — Barney H. Newell, 80, passed away January 13, 2020, at Terrace Manor Nursing Home, Russellville, Alabama. Having lived in the area all of his life, he was a retired, self-employed metal controller. He was of the Baptist faith.
Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, with services beginning at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Bo Lloyd. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery, Russellville. Pallbearers include Brandon Galloway, Timothy Newell, Tyler Hodge, John Moses, Kenny Coker and Chris Fretwell.
Mr. Newell is survived by his children: Timothy Hugh Newell and wife Cynthia, Tammy Rena Shaw, and Cynthia Diane Putman and husband Rodney; sisters: Faye Coker and Catherine Moses; grandchildren: Brandon Galloway, Tyler Hodge, Colby Sutton, Timothy Newell, and Jessie Newell; great-grandchildren: Reid Hodge, Sophie Hodge, Alyssa Shackleford, Saban Michael Sexton, and Michael Sexton, Jr. and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death was the mother of his children, Arlene Newell; parents, Ruffen and Offie Johnson Newell; sister, Dorothy Thomas and grandson, Michael Sexton.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
