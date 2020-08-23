CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Barry Alian Dickerson, age 67, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at home on August 21, 2020.
A life-long resident of the Central Heights community, Barry played football for Waterloo High School and graduated in 1972. After graduation, he completed training at Camp Lejune to become a U.S. Marine and proudly served his tour of duty in Okinawa, Japan. He was a member of the Ironworkers Local 477 and was employed with McAbee Construction Company as a construction superintendent.
He is preceded in death by his father, Marion; mother, Willie T.; sisters, Linda Vanderford and Margie Webb; and brother Ricky Dickerson.
Barry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patsy; daughter, Sheena Burgreen (Chris); son, Sloan Dickerson (Tara); grandchildren, Rebecca Burgreen, Paxton Bryant, Max Burgreen, and Davis Dickerson; sisters, Brenda Folden and Nancy Dickerson; brother, Ronnie Dickerson; and his favorite lap dog, Harlee.
We were blessed to know Barry and see the love he had for his family and friends. From the weeks he spent traveling for work, to the morning meetings at Haddock’s Quick Stop when he was home, and all the family vacations in between, he was an honest man of character and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was so proud of his family, and you could see the love he had for them in his eyes.
He will be deeply missed by those who loved him including those who loved a funny story because he could tell the best ones. Barry’s laugh just made you feel good. He was always willing to help others and was a faithful member of Cornerstone Church of Christ. When Alabama football starts, we know Barry will be in Heaven cheering for the Tide. The family will receive friends from 12pm - 1pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Cornerstone Church of Christ. The funeral will begin at 1pm with Sloan Dickerson, Randy Hargett, and Sonny Hargett officiating. Graveside immediately following with burial at Central Community Cemetery. Masks and physical distancing are appreciated.
Active and honorary pallbearers will be: Steve Barnett, Mike Borden, Jimmy Clemons, Billy Davis, Bensil Greenhill, Greg Grigsby, Charlie Haddock, Greg Haddock, Ronnie Haddock, Mike Palmer, Will Sandy, Ricky Suddith, Randy Webb, Frankie Willard, Jimmy Woods, and Steve Woods.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to McAbee Construction Company, Dr. Kristen Ciombor from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Gastrointestinal Oncology, and Dr. Patricia Auxier and the entire staff of Kindred Hospice for supporting Barry through his fight against cancer.
