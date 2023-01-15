TUSCUMBIA — Barry Henry, 60 of Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. His visitation will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from noon-2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral following in the funeral home chapel. Ed White will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

