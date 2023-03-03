F.3.3.23 Barry Bell.jpg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Barry Odell Bell, 75, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Michael Richardson, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Crooked Oak Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

