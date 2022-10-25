GUNTERSVILLE — Barry R. Myers, 62, passed away peacefully at his home on October 22, 2022. Born on December 06, 1959, in Albertville, AL, he was the eldest son of the late LD and Juanita Camp Myers.
Barry was born and raised in Albertville, AL. After high school, he moved to the Shoals where he married his young love, Charlotte Terry Sommersby. Together, they raised their two children and owned a local business, Trim-Line Customs, in Muscle Shoals. After retiring, Barry moved back home to Marshall County and spent his remaining time enjoying many home projects and working in his yard and garden. More than those things, Barry treasured spending time with his family and worshipping his God, Jehovah, as he was a member of the Guntersville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents and two of his sisters, Brenda Myers and Vanessa Blackburn.
He is survived by his daughters, Meagan Howell (David) and Hannah Ellis (Luke); his sisters, Joy Haizlip (Charles) and Pompie Milner; and his brother and best friend, David Myers (Tiffiny). He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Katelyn and Lukas Howell, the mother of his children, Charlotte Sommersby, and many beloved nephews and his one favorite niece.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 28th from 6-8 p.m. at the Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville, AL.
