SHEFFIELD — Barry Scott Pratt, 57, of Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield. Brother Doug Farris will officiate.
Scott loved music, WalMart, and Alabama football.
He is survived by his mother, Gaynell Pratt.
Special thanks go to Karen (House Manager), Vicky, Amy, Brooke, Wanda, Alonnia, Jean, David, and Steven at CDD NCA, Inc., for their excellent care the past few years. Thanks, also, to nurses, Betty (FNP), Donna, Angela, Jeannie, and Amber, and especially to Dr. Robert Allen, for his years of continuous care.
