IUKA, MS — Barry Lemoise Tanner, 63, of Iuka, MS, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his residence. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being on the boat on Bear Creek. Barry was also a member of the Eastport and Iuka Volunteer Fire Departments. He was a member of Riverton Methodist Church.
He is survived by his sister, Debbie Hellums (Mike); his niece, Emilee Scheeff (Marcel); his great nephew, William T. Scheeff; and a special friend, Paulette Wallace.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Cortense Worsham; his wife, Martha Dale LeFan Tanner; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Worsham and Mr. and Mrs. James E. Tanner.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Services are scheduled for Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Bro. Dwight Rivers. Burial will be in Douthit Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bart Bodkin, Edwin Kasmeier, Jim Morgan, Mike Worsham, Lance Heavener, and Todd Williams.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Kindred Home Health, Allan, Jessica, Millie, and Tiffanie; and his caregivers over the years, Barbara R., Roy, Kathy, Kaye, Barbara K., Shelia, Mary, Joyce, Janie, Linda, Guerry, and Goldie; and to the Iuka Fire Department. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
