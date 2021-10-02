CORINTH, MISSISSIPPI — Basil W. Smith, Jr. died September 25, 2021. Funeral will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.