FLORENCE — Bassel Lillian Stowe Linville, 91 of Florence, passed away Sunday at her residence after an extended illness.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, May 12, 2020 at Pisgah Cemetery. Gary Lovett will officiate the service.
Mrs. Linville was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Clayborn and Martha Jane Stowe; brothers, Virgle, Vernal, Arvil and Bobby Stowe; and sisters, Ether Fielder, Belva Linville and Margil Novern.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Bates and Judy Vickery (Raymond); sons, Jesse Linville (Sandy), William Linville and Ray Linville (Anita); sister, Ethelune Roads (David); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
