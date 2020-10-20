FLORENCE — Bassel Lilly Louise Johnson, 92, of Florence, passed away October 16, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation will be today, October 20, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A private family service will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the Greenview Memorial Chapel with Ben Siegel officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Johnson; daughter, Lisa Johnson; and sister, Geneva Wright.
She is survived by her son, Marlon Johnson; daughters, Heather Johnson and Sabrina Kilburn; brother, Gary Kelley; sisters, Barbara Thornton, Gail McDonald and Geraldine; grandchildren, Casey Bass and Jeremy Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kolby Kilburn, Braden Kilburn, Dakota McIntyre, Dustin Bass and Daylen Bass.
Pallbearers will be Kolby Kilburn, Braden Kilburn, Brian Kilburn, Travis Parker, Chris Judd and Lynn Bass.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Calvert, Jeremy Johnson and Stephen Judd.
Special thanks to Ms. Angela, Ms. Tammy, Ms. Janice, Ms. Melodie, Ms. Sherry and Ms. Carmen.
