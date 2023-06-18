HUNTSVILLE FORMERLY OF KILLEN — Mrs. Bazola “Bea” Bulls Holloway, 79, passed Friday, June 8, 2023. Visitation with the family will be held at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville, Al, on Tuesday, June 20, 2-23 from 11 a.m.-noon. Funeral services for Mrs. Holloway follow at noon at the church with burial in Jordan-Bulls Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.and the public viewing will be Friday, 10 a.m. -8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

