HUNTSVILLE FORMERLY OF KILLEN — Mrs. Bazola “Bea” Bulls Holloway, 79, passed Friday, June 8, 2023. Visitation with the family was held at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville, Al., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 11 a.m.-noon. Funeral services for Mrs. Holloway followed at noon at the church with burial in Jordan-Bulls Cemetery. The body was placed in the church at 11 a.m., and the public viewing was Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you