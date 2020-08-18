ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Beadie Louise Akins, 98, died August 15, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Ethridge First Baptist Church.

