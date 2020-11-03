SHEFFIELD — Beatrice “Beabo” Hickman, 68, of Sheffield, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Oma Taylor, and sister, Robbie Walters.
Beatrice is survived by her husband, Gary Hickman; children, Bill Hickman (Donna) and Tammy Smith (Chuck); sisters, Gladys Walters (Bobby), Terry Borders, Lisa Burleson (Barry); grandchildren, William Griffin (Ashton), Jessica Rickard (Ethan), John Griffin and Rebekah Griffin.
There will be a private family service.
