LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Beatrice Edna “Bea” Walker, 88, died August 15, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Summertown Church of Christ.

