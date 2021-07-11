FLORENCE — Beatrice Irene Olive Gray, 89 of Florence, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 after an extended illness. She was a member First Baptist Church of Killen.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. David McKelvey and Bro. Ashley Pettus officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by mother, Audrey Olive; father, Fred Olive; sister, Katherine Fisher; and brother, Charles Olive.
She is survived by her husband, Waymon Gray; son, Danny Gray (Joyce); daughter, Shelia Stanford; brother, Ray Olive (Joann); grandchildren, Ryan Gray (Beth), Lance Gray (Jessica), and Shelby Logue (Will); great-grandchildren, Brita Gray and Lena Gray.
Pallbearers will be family.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
