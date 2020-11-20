FLORENCE — Beatrice Stricklin, 92, of Florence passed away on November 17, 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and a member of First United Methodist Church.
Beatrice is survived by her husband of seventy-two years, Coleman Stricklin; her daughter, Patricia Stricklin; and her brother Howard (Shirley) Whitehurst Jr., Iuka, Mississippi.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Minnie Whitehurst; her sisters Hazel (Preston) Bishop, Fanny Whitehurst; her brothers, Shelby (Virginia) Whitehurst, and Hubert (Ruth) Whitehurst.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. William Heaton, and Dr. Robert Mann and his staff.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Dementia Society of America or an organization of your choice.
A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Stricklin on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 1:00 P.M. Reverend Dale Cohen will be officiating the service.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented