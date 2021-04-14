GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Beauton Farris Patterson, 95, died April 13, 2021. Services will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church with visitation from 1 to 3. Burial will be in Ridge Cemtery with Deaton Funeral Home directing.

