FLORENCE — Rebecca “Becky” Ann Gean, 53, of Florence passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Her visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. with Henry Melton and Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will follow in the Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Becky worked as a guidance counselor at Central High School. She was a member of Faith Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jo Ann and Elton “Doc” Woods. She was loved by so many people.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ron Gean; daughter, Emily Bratcher (Sidney); son, Jacob Gean (Morgan); brothers, Bobby Russell, Tonis Woods and Elton Woods; sister, Loretta Kronewitter; aunt, Dianne Davis; and sister-in-law, Heather Erwin.
Pallbearers will be Tonis Woods, Chance Woods, Elton Woods, Elton Woods Jr, Zach Williams and Anthony Erwin.
