TOWN CREEK — Becky Riddle, 64, died October 2, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens. Becky was the mother of Paton Dakota Riddle and the late Hoyt Lemar Butler.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.