FLORENCE — Becky Shands, 52, died October 6, 2020. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Monday in Fielder Cemetery, Savannah, TN, with Shackelford Funeral Directors assisting the family. She is survived by her mother, two sons and six grandchildren.

