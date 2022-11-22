FLORENCE — Beddie Mae Smith Kelley, a lifelong resident of the Oakland area, died Saturday the 19th of November at North Alabama Medical Center. Her visitation will be today, November 22nd from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ronnie McKissack officiating. Burial will follow in Central Heights Community cemetery.
Born on February 19, 1943, Beddie grew up in a large family. On June 27, 1969, Beddie married the love of her life, Jimmy, and they spent almost everyday of 53 years together.
She was an incredibly talented seamstress and gardener. Beddie loved a good cup of coffee and spending time with family and friends. She was a fantastic cook and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; brothers, Roland and Junior Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom brought great joy to her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Susie Smith; brothers, Dick, Hoss, Delmer, Bill and Ray Smith; sisters, Frances Crawford and Helen Tirey.
Pallbearers will be Paul Kelley, Jeff Smith, Jason Kelley, Chris Kelley, Miles Caulfield and Jackson Kelley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Wade Kelley, Nichlos Kelley and Tyler Kelley.
