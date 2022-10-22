TUSCUMBIA — Belah Burton “BB” Sellers, Jr., 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, October 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m., in the chapel. Rev. Gerry Claybrook will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a physicist who retired from Reynolds after over 20 years of service. He was an avid reader and always had a book in his hand. He loved his family and friends dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Belah Sellers and Mary Sellers; daughter, Elizabeth Michelle Sellers.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Wyndall Sellers; brother, Bob Sellers; grandchildren, Kyle Willingham and Chloe Agee; as well as other loving family and friends.
Special thanks to the 3rd floor nurses at Helen Keller Hospital for the care given to our loved one.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented