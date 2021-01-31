MUSCLE SHOALS — Belinda Faye Evans, 53 of Muscles Shoals, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Her family will receive friends for visitation on the evening of Tuesday, February 2, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Her funeral service will begin Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Bryan McIntyre officiating. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Bryant Kolt Terry; and her father-in-law, Douglas Wade Evans.
Belinda is survived by her husband, Bradley Evans; children, Lyndsie Terry (Michael), Tye Evans (Tiffany), and Haley Evans (Hannah); grandchildren, Bela Terry, Grady Evans, and soon to be born Clara Evans; mother, Faye Howard; father, Billy Earl Howard; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Evans; brother, Jamie Howard (Regina); sister, Cam Brown (Jay); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Belinda’s favorite hobby was spending time with her family and traveling.
Special thanks are given to everyone for all of your thoughts and prayers. They are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either the Colbert County or Lauderdale County Animal Shelter.
You may sign the online register at colbertmemorialchapel.com.
