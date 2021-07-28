SHEFFIELD — Belinda Gail “Gail Simmons” Ricks, 63, died July 22, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, burial in Cave Spring Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

