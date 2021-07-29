SHEFFIELD — Ms. Belinda Gail Ricks (Gail Simmons), 63, was born May 22, 1958 to the late Mary Elizabeth Ricks Hobbs and the late David Lee Simmons Sr in Colbert County, Alabama.
She departed this life on Thursday July 22, 2021.
Gail accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
She will be loved and cherished forever by her four daughters, Melanie Ricks Mitchell (Deric), Meridian, MS, Amanda Ricks, Sheffield, AL, Jessica Ricks, Alabama and Shamary Brown, Tuscumbia, AL; six grandchildren, five sisters, three brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loyal friends and acquaintances.
Funeral service for Ms. Ricks will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, AL, Rev. Leotha Ingram officiating. Burial will be in Cave Spring Cemetery, Tuscumbia, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 12:00 p.m. The public viewing will be today, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
