PHIL CAMPBELL — Belinda Pounders Wimberley, 61, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away April 30, 2020 at her residence. Having lived in the area all of her life, she was a faithful member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. She was a leader of the Secret Sister group and was a strong supporter of the St. Paul Relay for Life Team. A nurse in ICU, she was employed at Russellville Hospital. A devoted mother and grandmother, she loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Mrs. Wimberley is survived by her husband, Henry L “Joey” Wimberley; son, Justin and wife Ashton; mother-in-law, Eloise Wimberley; sister, Sherry Oden; brother, Barry Pounders; grandchildren, Ella Blayke and Dax Wimberley; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Orval and Mona Pounders and father-in-law, Henry L. Wimberley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held.
Pallbearers will include Andy Pounders, Jered Oden, Michael Pounders, Cory Cochran, Shane Seay and Ricky Phifer.
Mrs. Wimberley was a living example of the Proverbs 31 woman, she gave herself to family and others, always putting others’ needs before hers, certainly a Godly woman.
While flowers are accepted, the family also welcomes memorials to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or to St. Paul Relay for Life Team.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
