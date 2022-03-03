ROGERSVILLE — Bella Williams Berryhill, 89, died March 2, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1-2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Hurricane Cemetery.

