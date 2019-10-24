CHEROKEE
Belva Ann Wanner Hayes, age 82, of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. There will be a private service for the family. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Ann was a native of Cherokee, Alabama and a retired teacher. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hayes; parents, Frank and Frauline Wanner; and son-in-law, Terry Cain.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Debbie Hayes Cain and Jan Hayes Reid; grandchildren, Nikki Woods (Keith), Janna Edgin (Garry), Anna Sledge (Zac) and Nathaniel Reid; great-grandchildren, Bryley and Connor Woods, Logan and Taylor Anne Sledge, Jade and Brett Helton (Mary Katherine), Clayton and Winston Edgin (Madison); and four great-great-grandchildren.
