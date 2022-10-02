ATHENS — Ben Earl Guffey, age 89, of Athens, Alabama passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Ben was a Christian, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.
He served his country with honor and courage during the Korean War. He was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Ford Motor Company with 25 years of service.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, William Frank and Lila Gamble Guffey; son, Mark “Randall” Guffey; granddaughter, Angie Driver; siblings, Edna Keaton, Milderee Stephens and Glenn Guffey.
Ben is survived by his loving wife, Christine Wells Guffey; children, Karen Driver and her husband Mike and Kim Ziehlke and her husband Autie; grandchildren, Kristina (Zollie), Andy (Jackie) and Allie; siblings, Doris Stephens, Lowell Guffey, Daphine Clark and Margie McGill.
Visitation for Ben was held Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Valhalla Funeral Home, 698 Winchester Rd. NE, Huntsville, Alabama 35811. The celebration of life service with military honors will occur Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Valhalla Funeral Home Chapel, 698 Winchester Rd. NE, Huntsville, Alabama 35811. Ben will be laid to rest in Valhalla Memory Gardens, Huntsville, AL.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valhallafunerals.com for the Guffey family.
