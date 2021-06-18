RUSSELLVILLE — Celebration of Life for Ben Guyton, 73, will be June 19th at Russellville First United Methodist Church Ministry Center - come and go from 2 to 4 p.m. Rev. Todd Owen will say a few words at 2 p.m.

