LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Benjamin Allen “Ben” Cunningham, 28, died May, 28, 2020. Visitaion will be June 1, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. The Service will be Tuesday, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church.