RUSSELLVILLE — Benjamin “Ben” Keith Black, age 34, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, August 09, 2020 at his residence.
Ben proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for years as a service technician with AT&T. Above everything, he was the most proud of his girls and loved them tremendously.
His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel with military honors. Officiating will be Brother Eddie Daily. The burial will be in Belgreen Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his father, Carlton Wayne Black.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Sophia Black, Lily Black; mother, Shelia Rollins Butler (husband, James); brothers, Christopher Black, Stephen Black; sister, Kimberly Peppers; uncles and aunts, Danny and Vickie Black, Cynthia Rollins, Bob and Gloria Rollins.
The pallbearers will be Jacob Black, Cody Black, Eric Carpenter, Shannon Fleming, Derek Fleming, and Daniel Smith.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
