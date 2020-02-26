FLORENCE — Benjamin Monroe Sandy, 15, of Florence passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral service will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Central Heights Baptist Church beginning at 2 p.m. with Roger Houston and Mark Sandy officiating. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Ben was a student at Central High School where he was an Honor Student and on the Scholar Bowl. He was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church.
He is survived by his parents, Will and Rebecca Monroe Sandy; brother, John Lucas Sandy; grandparents, John and Catherine Sandy, Walter and Barbara Monroe; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and classmates.
Pallbearers will be his cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Heights Baptist building fund or charity of choice.
Commented